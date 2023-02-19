The insults to Vinicius Jr do not stop and begin to be recurring even though the game has not even started. In the minute of silence before the match, we could hear some vandal yelling “Vinicius son of a bitch” when the initial whistle had not yet been signaled. All this in the midst of the new plan that LaLiga has activated to keep an eye on the stands and against racism.
Vinicius was once again the best of Real Madrid on the green. He was on all occasions of danger and once again showed the world that he has a privileged physique, his ability to continue making great efforts in the final minutes is not normal. He was not completely fine in front of goal, but it is something that he does not worry about, since they are plays that he only makes by going under pressure.
After a tough game, the statements were not long in coming:
The insults continue, but the dance also said Vini Jr after having scored a goal that was annulled by the VAR for an offside that left all the fans in doubt. Vini celebrated his goal with the mythical celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo.
After the match, the two goalkeepers spoke to the media and left very interesting statements about the situation the Brazilian is going through:
“Vinicius has behaved normally. What is happening with him has to stop a bit,” said Sergio Herrera, stating that an unnecessary climate of tension has been created with the Brazilian.
Courtois said the following: “They called him “son of p…” in the minute of silence, they sang “Vinicius die”, you see parents with their children doing combs. You have to stop looking at Vini and look at the people. The environment of these courses is cool to play, but without this nonsense.”
