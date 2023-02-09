Lazza gets off the stage after the performance: the singer’s gesture is welcomed by the thunderous applause of the audience

Mother’s heart. This evening, on the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, Lazza he performed as the seventh contestant with the track Ash. The same position occupied in the general standings, according to the approval expressed by the press room following the first two appointments.

The rapper, making his debut at the event, brought a piece with a deep and metaphorical meaning. The convincing text has convinced both fans and insiders, for a baptism of fire that went in the best way. From here to the final scheduled episode Saturday 11 February a lot can happen, but the impact with the general public has been very positive.

Despite the “bad boy” image, Lazza brought out the softer side of himself on the third evening of the Sanremo Music Festival 2023. After running Ash on stage, the artistic director and conductor Amadeus gave him flowers. An indispensable ritual, which applies to any artist who goes on stage at the Ariston theater.

Instead of keeping them, Lazza immediately went down into the crowd to give the bouquet of roses to the most important woman in his life. Though he was pretty obvious who he meant, any doubts vanished when he reached out mother Francespresent in the room. With the joke “my father is already a star” Lazza closed his speech, welcomed with thunderous applause from the audience. In its simplicity, everyone liked his gesture.

Previously, a curious episode with the bouquet had seen Gianluca Grignani as the protagonist. Momentarily returning to the backstage without picking them up, the singer-songwriter had reappeared.

Once he embraced Amadeus, he took the bouquet and threw it in the middle of the audience as a sign of thanks for the support received during the performance.