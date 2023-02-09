This is the canine team that is helping in the search for people in Turkey

the work of Frida During the tremor in Mexico of the earthquake of September 19, 2017, he transcended borders and thanks to the Internet his figure became popular.

The rescue dog left an important legacy that now, with the tragedy of Turkey and Syria, They will go back to work.

The canine team is already on the ground supporting the rescue efforts. Photo: Twitter Marcelo Ebrand

Marcelo Ebrand, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, has shared photos and videos of the rescue dogs traveling with elements of the country’s Army and Navy.

In their clothing they wore the image of Frida as a tribute to her, who died in 2022.

“The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey,” Ebrard tweeted Tuesday.

Read on: (Here are some of the life-threatening diseases in dogs)

Balam, Orly, Rex and July, Ecko and Timba They are part of this team that has already contributed to the rescue of those who were trapped in the rubble after the 7.8 earthquake that hit several countries.

More news

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

WRITING TRENDS