The third evening of Sanremo Festival it ended by decreeing a first general classification upset by the votes of the opinion poll and televoting from home. And so several much loved and followed singers on social media have made a huge leap forward.

At the end of yesterday evening, however, little changes at the top of the ranking where there are always them: Mahmood and Blanco which seem to have no real rivals in this 72nd edition of the Festival. And it can also be understood from the incessant expectation that there was among the audience in the hall to see them exhibit.

In second place we find Elisa, she too much appreciated both by the press room and at home with her song “O maybe it’s you”. On the lowest step of the podium at the moment there is instead Gianni Morandi with his “Open all doors” which gives a breath of optimism.

Leap forward thanks to televoting as mentioned by Irama and Sangiovanni immediately behind the podium. In the last positions remain Ana Mena and Tananai.

Sanremo 2022: third evening full of events

Yesterday evening was full of events with the 25 artists who performed, Drusilla Foer as co-host. And then for the first time in Sanremo Cesare Cremonini who made all the Ariston dance with his greatest hits.

During the performance of the Bolognese singer there was also a small accident to a cameramen who fell backwards while he was doing his work. Fortunately, nothing serious but on Twitter there are those who made fun by saying: “He sacrificed the spine and the sacrum to save the camera. He deserves a large increase “.

And then the very touching moment of the memory of Giovanni Falcone, Paolo Borsellino and all the escort agents killed 30 years ago by the mafia. On stage to remember the tragic events the journalist and writer Roberto Saviano.

Remembering Falcone and Borsellino we are not only feeling nostalgia, but we are bringing them back to the heart. Bringing them back to the heart means bringing them back to life. Courage is a choice. Not choosing does not mean staying neutral.