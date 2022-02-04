FCA Bank continues to strengthen its network of strategic partnerships in the automotive sector, focusing on sustainability and green mobility. The financial division of the Stellantis group has in fact announced the start of negotiations with VinFast, a Vietnamese manufacturer of premium electric vehicles that is preparing to enter the European market. The collaboration between the two companies is aimed at providing financial and online mobility services and an integrated experience to VinFast’s European customers.

“We are pleased to announce this potential partnership with FCA Bank and look forward to creating dynamic cooperation soon, reflecting VinFast’s commitment to position itself on the European market through cutting-edge strategic alliances and advanced technologies that affect the entire business. – commented Nguyễn Thanh Thúy, CEO of VinFast Europe – VinFast prides itself on its commitment to offering exemplary customer service, from an innovative booking program for the VF 8 and VF 9 models to after-sales service, and this partnership will enable the company to provide customers with a high standard of financial and support services. “