EFE / Rayo Vallecano
Radamel Falcao García will be coached by Íñigo Pérez.
The Colombian striker saw minutes in the debut of coach Íñigo Pérez.
Rayo Vallecano complicated life for the real Madrid and took points away from the white team in their fight for the title of the Spanish League. It was a 1-1 draw in the Vallecas Stadium, where the Colombian Radamel Falcao García He had minutes after the technician left Francisco Rodríguez.
The 'Tigre' of Santa Marta entered in the 81st minute for Raul De Tomas, but could not be unbalanced to take the victory at home against the League leader. Positive result for the Vallecano team that took points from Real Madrid in the debut of coach Íñigo Pérez.
News in development…
