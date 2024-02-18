Six residents of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were injured as a result of the detonation of cluster munitions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The head of the republic Denis Pushilin announced this on February 18 in his Telegram channel.

“Today, as a result of the detonation of enemy cluster munitions in the region, six civilians were injured, three of them children,” he specified.

In the Kiev region of Donetsk, a man was blown up by a Lepestok mine; in Gorlovka, a man and a woman were injured.

“In Panteleimonovka, as a result of the detonation of a submunition, three children were injured – boys born in 2012, 2013, 2014. Their condition is assessed as serious,” Pushilin added.

He noted that the victims are being provided with medical assistance.

Shelling by Ukrainian militants damaged six residential buildings in the Voroshilovsky, Petrovsky, Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, as well as the Children's Art House in the Voroshilovsky district.

The use of PFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mines is prohibited in armed conflicts due to their danger to civilians. Their ban is enshrined in the UN convention, to which 163 states have joined, including Ukraine. Photographic materials of the use of such weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass have already been sent by the Russian Federation to the UN.

The Ukrainian military fired at the village of Panteleimonovka on the outskirts of Gorlovka in the DPR from a multiple launch rocket system early on Saturday morning. Three people were killed and four more were injured. The consequences of the attack were shown by Izvestia correspondent Evgeny Bykovsky.

As follows from the published footage, residential buildings were seriously damaged, their roofs and upper floors were destroyed.

The Ukrainian military is trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.