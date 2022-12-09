World Cup Qatar, Italian journalist touched live by a fan | VIDEO

The video starring the SportItalia journalist Tancredi Palmieri has gone viral on social media, who, connected live for the World Cup in Qatar, was groped by a fan.

It all happened in a matter of seconds: the journalist was speaking when a girl walked up behind him, touching his butt.

After showing amazement, Tancredi Palmieri called the fan back smiling and exclaiming: “He just touched my ass”.

The curtain ended with the young woman, joined by a friend, who asked the journalist where she came from before leaving.

“Let’s remember what happened in Empoli-Fiorentina. Act to be condemned. There was a beautiful journalist, also very good, while she was making the connection a fan who was a bit vulgar put up his little hand. This time it was the other way around. This is news,” said the host of the program in reference to the case of Greta Beccaglia, a local TV journalist harassed live by a fan.

And it was precisely on social media that a discussion started with many users who wondered what would have happened if the victim had been a correspondent.

“Now what do we do? Are we talking about violence?” someone asked, while another user wrote: “Then a man does it outside the stadium and they talk about violence against women”.

And there are also those who exaggerate: “Only that in this case the journalist liked it. But even the journalist would have liked it if the one who touched her ass had been someone else”.