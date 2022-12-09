Pepito commented to Juanito: “My dad says that if I keep doing that I’m going to go blind. I don’t know, but I’m going to follow him until he needs glasses.

There are occasions in which it is necessary to call things by their name, because respect for the truth and the value of words must prevail over Mr. Carreño’s Manual of Civility and Good Manners. The morenista deputies and deputies who approved without even knowing it the so-called Plan B of López Obrador to reform the electoral legislation are very far from being representatives of the people: they are more like servants and servants who put obedience to their master above the good of the Nation. I understand about party discipline, but that does not require abject submission or the abandonment of personal dignity.

Subservience leads inexorably to ignominy. At the time of PRI domination, the deputies of the tricolor party were equally subject to the presidential will. There were some who recognized it, and sadly quoted a phrase about their status as deputies: “The position lasts three years, and shame a lifetime.”

President López cannot shake off the genes of the PRI, which he carries in himself like a mole, and submits his hosts to the same servitude of the past. That is why the attitude assumed in the Senate by Ricardo Monreal, who once again refuses to blindly abide by the caudillo’s designs and stops his irrational attacks against the law, common sense and reason, gains value.

This senator’s position deserves recognition, although AMLO and his cohort of unconditional supporters do not realize that the Zacatecan seeks to protect the image of Morena, and of López Obrador himself, to prevent them from going to extremes that harm the legality of the Republic and the good of the national community. The insults of his own supporters will rain down on Monreal, and once again the resentment of those who do not see people in the women and men of their party, but objects of their property, and who does not tolerate anyone putting even the slightest hindrance will be attracted. to your purposes.

AMLO should be grateful to Monreal for ensuring the legality and rationality of the 4T procedures, and not considering him as his adversary or promoting or tolerating his lynching. Instead of listening only to the chorus of his sycophants, López Obrador must listen to those who seek to prevent him from reaching the extremes to which despotic attitudes and thoughtlessness lead. I believe that for today I have fulfilled the modest mission that I have imposed on myself, to guide the Republic. I can then, without conscience, recount one final joke before going to retire, as the neighborhood merolicos say.

Dr. Averroes was a handsome man, and his young patient, married to an elderly husband, had attractive personal clothes. She entered the physician’s office, and the blessed gentleman remained in the anteroom reading a 1957 issue of the Mecánica Popular magazine, the only reading material there. Suddenly the husband heard monosyllabic expressions like “Ah!”, “Oh!”, “Yes!” and others of similar jaez.

He opened the private door and what did he see? My informed readers will have already guessed it. He saw his wife and the doctor performing the oldest natural rite on the clinical examination table. “What are you doing, doctor?” he asked with a face of few friends, or rather none at all, to the surprised doctor. This one, stunned, managed to respond: “I am taking the temperature of your lady wife.” The man replied: “For the moment I will believe it. But if when you take that thing out I see that it doesn’t have numbers, you don’t know what is going to be assembled”. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

Armando Fuentes Aguirre

waiting sonnet

Do you expect me to wait? Vain wait.

I am desperate to wait.

How can I wait, even if I wanted to,

if who asks me wait is expected?

Waiting is sorrowing. I have already suffered.

If waiting was loving, I wait outside,

but I will not wait, hopeful,

waiting for my love yours to die.

Useless to wait. the wait is pear

that my elms do not give. Waiting is tiring.

He who waits, you know, despairs.

despair. Don’t wait for my move.

Waiting for me to wait is vain waiting.

I can’t even wait for hope anymore.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. The president of Peru is overthrown as a dictator.

that baleful fate

threaten two or three.

Remember it well: “If you see

your neighbor’s beard.”