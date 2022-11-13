Investigations revealed that the stove that poisoned Francesco Mazzacane had been checked by the technicians two days before the drama

They are all still in shock at what happened in the Linate residence, in the Milanese area, last Wednesday. Awe that grows now that disconcerting details have emerged regarding the boiler which, due to a malfunction, resulted in lethal carbon monoxide poisoning for Francesco Mazzacane.

A very unpleasant story that was unclear from the beginning, thanks to a absurd mistake of person.

Francesco, originally from Campania, had been living in Lombardy for months now. He had found work there and was staying in one of the rooms in the Linate Residenceclose to the airport.

For about a week he had also joined him Peterhis 21-year-old companion, who, like him, wanted to find accommodation in the north.

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, however, the irreparable happened. Due to a malfunction, the heating stove had a loss of carbon monoxidewhich surprised the two boys in their sleep.

Unfortunately, when the rescuers arrived in the morning, the situation was already desperate. One of them was already lifelesswhile the other in very serious conditions.

Due to an exchange of person, it was written on the reports that it was Pietro who died. The truth, namely that it was Francis who lost his life, family members found out of the two boys only in the tragic moment of recognition.

News on the death of Francesco Mazzacane

Now the Milan prosecutor obviously has opened an investigationin the register of which the owner of the residence and the attorney. In the next few days, tests will be carried out, including the autopsy on the victim and the instrumental one on the boiler itself that caused the whole thing.

Meanwhile, the papers revealed that the water heater itself was new and had been installed in the recent renovations of the B&B.

Indeed, it appears that some technicians had carried out work on maintenance only two days before of the tragedy.

A detail that obviously will now need further investigation and clarifications.

In the immense pain that is feeling the family by Francesco Mazzacane, there is also the anger and especially the willingness to discover the truth on what happened. Truth that could emerge in the coming days.