LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this Monday and became the player with the most minutes on the field in NBA history, in the resounding 134-94 defeat suffered by Los Angeles Lakers at the Philadelphia 76ers field, the hardest of his career.

The NBA day was marked by the victory of the 76ERS over the Lakers. Joel Embiid signed the first triple double of his season, in just three quarters, and led the 76ers’ resounding victory against the Los Angeles Lakers with 30 points, eleven rebounds and eleven assists.

LeBron was the Lakers’ top scorer with 18 points and surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s track record for minutes, with a total of 66,319. Abdul-Jabbar, who retired with 66.297 on the track in his career.

It’s a new record for LeBron, who will turn 39 in December. In the last season, ‘King James’ He took the record for points in NBA history from Abdul-Jabbar.

However, this achievement came for LeBron on a night in which he suffered the most resounding defeat of his career in terms of point margin.

LeBron James scoring with the LA Lakers.

With information from EFE.

