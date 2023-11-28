Next Thursday, November 30, Liverpool will have to receive a visit from LASK to play the fifth and penultimate day of the group stage of the European tournament. Jürgen Klopp’s men are ranked first in their group and will look for a new victory to certify first place
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this Europa League match that will face Liverpool and LASK:
In which stadium is Liverpool vs LASK played?
City: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Thursday, November 30
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
More news about the Europa League
How can you watch Liverpool vs LASK on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Liverpool vs LASK on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Liverpool vs LASK on television in Mexico?
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Liverpool vs LASK on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
3-2D
|
UEL
|
Luton Town
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
WSG Tyrol
|
1-0V
|
Austrian Bundesliga
|
Rapid Wien
|
2-5V
|
Friendly
|
Blau Weiss Linz
|
2-0 D
|
Austrian Bundesliga
|
Union SG
|
3-0V
|
UEL
|
Sturm Graz
|
3-1V
|
Austrian Bundesliga
Liverpool will have to go into this match with a series of casualties such as Alisson in goal, the Anfield team’s starting Brazilian goalkeeper suffers from a hamstring injury and will not be available until the end of December. On the other hand there will also be other injuries such as those of Thiago, Robertson, Diogo Jota and Bajcetic
On the part of the Austrian team they will have a loss for this match, such as Darboe
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Mohammed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
LASK: Lawal; Ziereis, Andrade, Talovierov; Stojkovic, Ljubic, Horvath, George Bello; Mustapha, Zulj, Moses Usor
Liverpool 4-0 LASK
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Liverpool #LASK #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast