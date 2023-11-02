The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana He still celebrates ending more than a year of inactivity in the international squad after confirming his return to the team Movistar.

He said that thanks to this new opportunity, he is dreaming again. Champion of Italy spin in 2014 and Back to Spain In 2016 precisely with Movistar, Quintana was not hired by any professional team this year, despite being qualified to compete for the International Cycling Union (UCI).

“I knew that the Colombians, with their hearts (…) wanted me to be on the roads again,” the climber said at an event organized by the team’s sponsor.

In 2022, the UCI announced his disqualification from the Tour de France due to two positives for the painkiller tramadol, banned in cycling since 2019. In that competition, the Colombian had placed sixth.

Quintana took his case to appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)but this was rejected.

What happened in Mexico

Last Monday, Nairo returned from Mexico, a country where he shared with cycling fans in his famous Gran Fondo that bears his name.

Thousands of riders were by his side, but not all the news was full of happiness.

The event was held on October 27 and 28, but the death of one of the participants was recorded during the competition.

The cause

The test organization issued a statement explaining what happened and confirmed the death of a cyclist.



Jesus Alejando Olvera Carbajal He died in the test that took place on Sunday, when he was pedaling along kilometer 39 of the test in the place known as the Las Torres community in the municipality of Armadillo de los Infantes.

Olvera died after colliding with two cyclists and falling into the ravine. “It is with great sadness that the Gran Fondo Nairo and the Municipal Government report the unfortunate death of Jesús Alejandro Olvera Carbajal, a cyclist participating in the 160 km modality, who unfortunately lost his life after an accident during the route,” the organization said.

And he added: “All emergency forces immediately responded to the scene of the incident.” Municipal Civil Protection, Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, Medical Services of the Municipal Governmentambulances and the intensive care doctor, who upon arrival found the runner with vital signs, but it was not possible to revive him.”

The Gran Fondo organization stated: “The Organizing Committee and the Municipal Government make it known that in their protocols for carrying out this type of event they have all the risk insurance necessary to cover this type of accident, which unfortunately is inherent to this type of sports competition.”

