The powers that be at Larian are continuing to issue fixes for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Today sees the arrival of Patch 4, which – as with previous patches – is so chunky, it has exceeded Steam’s text limit.

With this update in play, those making their way through the game’s many acts can expect to see many improvements across the board, but some particular highlights include the ability to now customize hirelings’ appearance when recruiting them and the addition of a color blind mode.



“We’ve added a setting to the Accessibility tab that will allow you to choose protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia,” Larian explained. “This affects the colors used to distinguish facts and relations: map and minimap icons, portrait frames, and character outlines and circles.”

In addition, Scratch will now fetch “pretty much everything” and Halsin has control of his bear transforming ways and taken will “no longer spontaneously decide it’d be fun to turn” into this more grizzly form before the player has the chance to chat with him in Act 1.

There are various other tweaks as well to combat, art, and the UI. You can read the full patch notes herealthough be warned as there are a few story spoilers included amongst the various updates.

Elsewhere in Baldur’s Gate 3 news, one speedrunner recently managed to set a new world record for a sex% speedrun by bedding Lae’zel, the game’s githyanki warrior, in under two minutes.