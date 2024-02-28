Television fame, then the terrible epilogue: the guilty party for the murder of Alessio Madeddu was convicted

Television fame, which seemed to bring with it only the ephemeral glow of the spotlight, has turned into a tragic page of crime news. It was Angelo Bracasi, a 45 year old baker, the protagonist of this tragic epilogue, sentenced to 23 years in prison for the murder of Alessio Madeddua respected 52-year-old chef-fisherman.

The dramatic event occurred on October 28, 2021right in front of the Madeddu a restaurant Porto Budello. This episode has thrown not only the small community into dismay Teuladain Sardiniabut also the vast public who had learned to know Madeddu through his participation in the popular television program “4 restaurants“, hosted by Alessandro Borghese.

There Court of Assizes of Cagliari He issued the sentence after a long trial, during which shocking details emerged about the dynamics of the crime. The prosecutor's office was aiming for a more severe sentence, asking for 27 years in prison for Bracasi, but the judging panel took into account some mitigating factors. These include the spontaneous confession of the accused and his cooperation with the investigative authorities.

In the last hearing, the public prosecutor Rita Cariello underlined the aggravating circumstance of the alleged extramarital relationship between Madeddu and an employee, Bracasi's wife, bringing out a picture of tension and jealousy that would have fueled the escalation of violence which culminated in the murder. However, despite the seriousness of the facts, the Court recognized mitigating factors, taking into account Bracasi's decision to admit his responsibilities.

The Court established compensation of 140,000 euros for Madeddu's family, thus trying to alleviate the pain that has affected their family. The sentence, which brings justice for the terrible crime, marks the end of a dark period for Teulada, but leaves questions and deep wounds in the community.