He Bahrain Grand Prix, from Thursday to Saturday, kicks off the Formula 1 World Cup with all eyes on Red Bullfor his superiority on the court and for the situation of his boss, Christian Horner, acquitted of “inappropriate behavior” this Wednesday.

It may be of interest to you: Is Luis Díaz undervalued? He is one of the Liverpool stars with the worst salary

The 50-year-old British manager, husband of former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, was accused of “inappropriate behavior” (towards an employee, according to the press), facts that Horner denied.

Following a “fair, rigorous and impartial” internal investigation, the energy drink company Red Bull GmbH, based in Austriareported that the complaint “has been dismissed.”

The 'Horner case' had monopolized the spotlight since it broke out at the beginning of February, which had led both the championship promoter and various actors to ask for a prompt resolution.

Christian Horner and Sergio Pérez.

“It is a very important moment for the sport to ensure that we remain faithful to our values,” declared this Wednesday, shortly before Red Bull's decision was announced, the British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, demanding a quick solution “because it is affecting the sport”.

We told him: 'My mind was clouded': player attacks rival with fists after being a victim of racism; video

Verstappen goes for the four-time championship

If the future of Horner was in question, there were fewer doubts in strictly sporting matters, where the duo Max Verstappen-Red Bull seems unbeatable for now.

The Dutch driver will begin his fight for his fourth consecutive title with the question of whether any of his rivals will be able to stand up to him, unlike last year, where the Dutchman won 19 of the 22 races contested.

It didn't even seem like the “Horner case” could affect him: “I'm very focused on the car and myself and, hopefully, it will be resolved soon,” he declared to the press this Wednesday, a few hours before the announcement.

In the only preseason tests, last week on the circuit of Sakhir, the same one where the championship will start, Ferrari was especially fast, but will it be enough to catch up with the RB20? “My first impression is that Red Bull still has a good advantage,” admitted the Monegasque driver of the Scuderia Charles Leclerc.

Also: Alberto Gamero, hurt: 'It's not easy for me to have things yelled at me, it's a hard moment'

Last year, only Ferrari and the Spanish driver Carlos Sainz were able to win a race against Red Bull (at 19 victories).and Verstappen two from the Mexican Sergio Pérez were added), in Singapore.

The drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc (d). See also Quincy Promes, to jail: the former promise of Europe is convicted of drug trafficking

According to some specialists and commentators, the Mercedes W15 would also be in a position to rival Red Bull and Ferrari…but already from the first race? The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next week “will allow us to better understand the work done so far,” commented Mercedes director Toto Wolff, a team that has designed a car “very different” from its predecessor.

“But we have an excellent base to work on,” added Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, who begins his 12th and final season at Mercedes before racing for Ferrari in 2025.

In Bahrainwhere a record season will begin with 24 races, Verstappen He won almost everything he could win, except the additional point for the fastest lap on the track. A year ago, the veteran Fernando Alonso had a spectacular start with a third place in his first race with Aston Martin, kicking off what he himself described as the “best” season of the last decade.

Will this course repeat the good start again? “Let's wait for a few races to have a real assessment of the level of the teams,” declared this Wednesday the Spanish driver, double world champion (2005 and 2006).

As for McLaren, the team that evolved the most last year, it is expected to continue with the momentum of the final stretch of 2024 and show all the power of the MCL30 from the first training sessions… starting on Thursday and not the traditional Friday.

Indeed, in the first two events of the year (Bahrain and Saudi Arabia), the entire program is brought forward one day, so the races will be on Saturday and not Sunday in order to adapt to Ramadan, the holy month for the muslim world

Bahrain GP

Starting this Thursday, practice sessions for the drivers will begin at the Bahrain circuit. The first session of free practice will be from 6:30 in the morning, Colombian time, the second session will begin at 10 am

Friday, March 1, will be the drivers' third session in free practice at 7:30 am. The three qualifying sessions will begin at 11 am.

The 57-lap Bahrain GP will take place on Saturday, March 2, starting at 10 a.m. Colombian time, an unusual day for an F1 race that historically holds races on Sundays.

SPORTS

With information from AFP.

More news in EL TIEMPO