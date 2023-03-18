Drama in Rovigo, struck by an epileptic crisis, a 2 and a half year old girl died after being transported to the hospital

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the night of Thursday 16 March, in the city of Rovigo. Unfortunately one 2 and a half year old girl she died after an epileptic seizure, which caused her to go into cardiac arrest. Doctors tried unsuccessfully to revive her for some time.

All investigations into this heartbreaking affair are underway. The family of origin Nigerianis still devastated by this sudden and untimely loss.

According to information released by the local newspaper The Rest of the Pugthe events took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday 16 March. Precisely in a building located in via Vittorio Veneto, in the Tassina district, in the city of I rovigo.

The mother seeing her baby now unconsciousshe alerted the Suem health workers and then took to the streets screamingwaiting for the doctors to arrive.

Your little one unfortunately had one epileptic crisis, which turned out to be too serious for her. Upon the arrival of the doctors on the spot, the little girl immediately appeared in conditions criticisms.

The whole neighborhood heard the desperate screams of this woman, it is woke up. Everyone tried to help her. The doctors who intervened, however, with the hope of being able to save her, have revived for about 45 minutes.

The death of the 2 and a half year old girl after the epileptic seizure

First they have it intubated and subsequently they transported her to the emergency room of the local hospital. However, their maneuvers eventually turned out to be quite useless.

Doctors had no choice but to find her excruciating death. The mobile team also arrived at the family home. The agents are carrying out all the investigations of the case.

At the moment the family, but also the community, is shocked by this sudden change loss. For all of them it is a moment of great agony, as no one would have ever imagined experiencing such mourning.

There will be more updates on this sad episode.