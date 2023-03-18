Rescuers in Moscow have strengthened control over rivers and reservoirs due to the steady warming. This was told on Saturday, March 18, by Deputy Mayor of Moscow Pyotr Biryukov. His words are reported by the news agency “Moscow”.

He explained that due to the heat established in the capital, the ice began to gradually melt and become brittle and dangerous to humans. Citizens are asked not to go out on the ice in any case and while walking near the water, and especially to watch out for children and pets that may accidentally end up on it.

About 20 special hovercraft are involved in patrolling. Specialists conduct conversations with vacationers near the water and identify children unaccompanied by adults.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the opening of the largest beach in Moscow. According to him, after the improvement, 2.5 thousand people will be able to comfortably rest in the Nagatinskaya floodplain.