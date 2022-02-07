A 2020 ruling could affect Facebook as a gaming platform and Quest’s virtual reality.

Facebook has been reconverted globally with a new name adopted during 2021: Goal. The company owns several applications and platforms, having a strong role in the video game industry through Meta Quest 2, its gaming device. virtual reality, and other aspects such as streaming video games on Facebook or the games on the social network.

However, all this could be shaken on European territory if the threat that Meta has carried out through a document. In it, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company warns the European Union: it could remove Facebook and Instagram of the EU territories if they do not allow you to share information between Europe and America.

A 2020 sentence invalidates its transfer mechanismThe conflict is due to a ruling issued in 2020 by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) which established that the mechanism of transfer of personal data between the EU and the United States is not valid. The company relies on the so-called Privacy Shield (or Privacy Shield), a framework on which it relies for its data transfer processes between territories, an important aspect when preparing advertisements and other businesses.

“If a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted and we are unable to continue to use PPAs or other alternative means of transferring data from Europe to the United States, we may not be able to offer a number of our most important products and services, What Facebook and Instagram, in Europe, which would adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations,” the statement said.

We may not be able to offer our servicesGoal“If we are unable to transfer data between the countries and regions in which we operate or if we are restricted from sharing data between our products and services, this could affect our ability to provide our services, the way we lend them or our ability to target ads, which could negatively impact our financial results.”

The importance of data worldwide is known by many, as well as the permissions that we grant to applications and platforms so that they collect personal information. The effects of the 2020 ruling have not yet become effective, but Meta has acted this way now because it anticipates that they will be applied during the first half of this year, at which time the transfer of data between the EU and the United States would be suspended. United.

Pending the final decision of the courts and whether the consequences are finally so radical, this problem with user data could affect, beyond the social networks eliminated, Meta policies with Meta Quest 2. Your device of virtual reality continues to drive Facebook, with its store surpassing the 1 billion revenue and being able to observe a great growth during 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Meta Quest 2.