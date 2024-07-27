There is no shortage of options, as some interesting indie games have come out, and most importantly, a mod that is basically an entire game.

It’s the last weekend of July and the heat is making itself felt. If you don’t have the chance to enjoy the days outside in some cool place, maybe it’s better to try to stay indoors – especially during the hours of the most absolute (you drink lots of water, right?) – and enjoy the video games of the moment. So tell us, What are you playing on the weekend of July 27th?

The most interesting games this week

If you want some advice, we might suggest you try Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventurecreated by the head of graphics at Braid. As Jemma, we must go on an adventure and use our unique power: every time we walk, it is not us who move, but the entire world around us that moves, in rows and columns. We will have to overcome various puzzles to be able to advance and help others achieve their goals. You can read our review here.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure takes us to colorful and magnificent non-places

If you like colorful games but don’t want to work too hard with your head, then you should check out And youa work based on painting in which we can explore a city in summer, bring the colors back to the various neighborhoods and earn money by selling paintings. Our review is available at this address.

Finally, if you own Fallout 4 on PC you have the chance to get your hands on the mod Fallout: Londonbasically a whole new game that takes us to the English capital with a new story, new missions, characters (even voiced) and many new gameplay features. We explain here how to install the mod.

So tell us, what are you playing this weekend?