Kuusijärvi accident | There were swimming supervisors and a guardian when the children were in danger of drowning in Lake Kuusijärvi

Kuusijärvi accident|Before first aid arrived, children who were in danger of drowning had also been revived by beach guards, professional bystanders and the police.

Vantaa An accident happened at Kuusijärvi beach on Friday evening at six o’clock, where two children under the age of 10 were found lifeless in the water.

As of Saturday morning, the authorities did not comment on the health status of the children who were rushed to the hospital.

Vantaa the supervisor on duty at the city’s beaches Markku Tiusanen tells HS that he arrived on Friday after the first aid had left to take the children to the hospital.

Kuusijärvi’s beach has swimming supervision during the summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The swimming control was there as usual, and according to Tiusanen, three lifeguards were monitoring the beach when the children were in danger of drowning.

“They were there as usual and at the checkpoints where they were supposed to be. Based on what I heard from others, the swimming supervisors had acted exactly as they were supposed to,” says Tiusanen.

Present at least the children’s father was on the beach. According to the information Tiusanen received, he had reported that the children were missing.

Then lifeguards had started looking for them in the water, and two children were reported missing on the beach.

When the children were found, they were lifted onto the platform and CPR started immediately.

According to the city of Vantaa, the water depth at the ends of the piers of the swimming area varies between 2 and 2.3 meters.

Children had been revived by the lifeguards and professional bystanders on the beach. The police who came to the scene also participated in CPR until finally the ambulances arrived.

A total of seven first aid, emergency services and police units had been there.