“Everyone is looking at Black Myth: Wukong. If it can succeed in the domestic and international markets, people will be very confident about other games. I think that’s a good thing,” he said, adding that Phantom Blade Zero benefits from the success and popularity of these games rather than competing directly with them.

The developer of the action role-playing game Phantom Blade Zero which is based in Beijing, believes we are at a “turning point” for Chinese developers and their games. Phantom Blade Zero director “Soulframe” Liang told GamesRadar+ that he expects Black Myth: Wukong represents a turning point for Chinese developers.

China Goes Beyond Just the Mobile Market

Liang also believes that Chinese developers are moving from mobile games to console and PC games, just like S-Game did with Phantom Blade Zero, Coming to PS5 and PC. The team is new to fixed-platform gaming, but has 10 years of experience with free-to-play mobile games in China. “I think it’s a good trend, to create new IPs, very original creations,” he says. “I think it’s a good thing.”

“I think Black Myth: Wukong will be a big hit,” he says. “There will be more to come. I think they will all be big hits, and I think that’s the trend. It’s definitely the beginning. There will be more and more Chinese developers. I know how good they are. Even though they used to make MMOs and mobile games, I totally understand how good they are. There will be more to come.”

Liang believes that China’s leap from mobile games to the broader console and PC market can be partly attributed to HoYoverse with Genshin Impact, available on mobile, console, and PC. He predicts that Black Myth: Wukong will mark the beginning of a new focus on consoles and PC without a mobile counterpart.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Phantom Blade Zero and our article in which we collect all the most important information on Black Myth Wukong.