Shot: Blinovskaya’s husband will have to fight for 395 years to pay off her debt

Marathon queen Elena Blinovskaya’s husband, Alexei, will have to fight for 395 years to pay off her debt to the Federal Tax Service (FTS). This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to Shot, Alexey Blinovsky is currently taking part in combat operations in a special military operation (SVO) and receives a salary of 255 thousand rubles. In order to fully pay off his wife’s debt to the tax authorities, which according to current data is 1.21 billion rubles, he will have to spend 395 years in the SVO.

Earlier it was reported that Alexey Blinovsky, who is in the special military operation zone (SMO), was transferred to serve near the village of Urozhainoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).