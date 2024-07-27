The world of The Batman continues to expand and after the film it’s Penguin’s turn. However, it seems that the DC universe wants to find space for other characters and one of the most beloved and already introduced is Catwoman. We don’t know if she will have her own TV series, but the character is certainly always in the thoughts of fans, as demonstrated by Catwoman Cosplay realized by lindsayrileycosplay.

Catwoman is one of Batman’s “bad guys”but as a thief she is not exactly evil and, above all, she has a strange relationship with the Dark Knight, which makes her friend or enemy depending on the situation. It is certainly a perfect situation for a TV series.