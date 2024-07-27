Let’s discover together thehoroscope expected for next weekend, the last one of this very hot July.

The expected lunar phase, Saturday July 27 the Moon will be in Aries while on Sunday 28 instead it will be waning in the sign of Taurus, is destined to cause emotional instability. It will therefore be appropriate to stop for a moment and listen to your feelings, making your advice for this weekend: “Unplug and indulge in some fun.” Recover your spent energy, indulge in some healthy fun without making hasty decisions.

Weekend horoscope July 27-28 sign by sign

Let’s find out in detail what will happen this weekend for the fire signs: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Aries: a decidedly lively weekend awaits you. You will find yourself in cheerful company that will guarantee you fun, but little relaxation. In love, all is well: your partner will be faithfully at your side, ready to give you strength and serenity. For singles, new encounters are expected. At work, take a break to recharge your batteries;

Lion: the planets are aligned in your favor. You will shine during this weekend, but remember to always maintain a healthy balance. You will have days of joy and moments of trust with sincere friends. Love will suffer a moment of pause, but not for long. Work is good: new interesting projects are expected on the horizon.

Sagittarius: a weekend full of vitality and euphoria. You will spend these vacation days happily with your loved ones. Flirts on the horizon that could disturb your plans: be careful. At work everything is going in the best possible way: projects are moving forward without obstacles and you are surrounded by colleagues who are happy to have you at their side.

Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Bull: this is the time for lightheartedness. If you are on vacation or about to leave, put aside tiredness and stress and enjoy a healthy break from everything. During the weekend you will have the opportunity to clarify your doubts regarding your romantic relationships and your work will also benefit. For now, however, the only watchword is: relax;

Virgin: a rather tense weekend awaits you. Try not to take it too seriously and relax. Make room for love and new hobbies, which could provide you with a healthy distraction. At work everything is going well, both with planned projects and with your colleagues;

Capricorn: this weekend will give you the opportunity to face situations and decisions with extreme clarity and lucidity. It will be an absolutely ideal period for planning new ideas in the workplace. Pleasant encounters are expected and satisfactory results are on the horizon. Open yourself to new relationships lightly and without raising barriers.

Air Signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Twins: many new things await you this weekend. In particular, you will have great satisfaction from love, thanks also to the benevolent influence of Jupiter. If you already have a partner, you will share favorable and proactive moments with him. If you are single, however, prepare yourself for new encounters. Important news at work too: a collaboration could bring benefits to your career;

Balance: it will be a weekend full of emotions and opportunities. Fun and relaxation to share with many friends. Pleasant encounters are expected that could lead to interesting sentimental situations. Take a break from work to unplug and recharge your batteries;

Acquarium: serenity on the horizon. For singles, possible new encounters, while if you are already in a relationship the bond with your better half will be destined to strengthen. At work everything is going swimmingly with a new project on the horizon. Soon, the confirmations you have been waiting for will arrive.

Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Cancer: lightning strikes on the horizon. You are destined to reinvigorate both your body and mind. Be open to new acquaintances: they could become interesting and special. At work, you will prove more efficient than ever, approaching situations with greater objectivity and making significant progress;

Scorpio: you are coming off a particularly demanding week that has put you to the test. A certain pressure shows no signs of abating, both in love and at work. Allow yourself a bit of relaxation over the weekend, cultivating friendships and opening yourself up to new acquaintances. You might even meet your soul mate;

Fish: give yourself a well-deserved break this weekend. After a period of intense work, full of ideas and new stimuli, take a moment to restore your energy. In love, try to cultivate friendships and spend quality time with your partner.