In the Ukraine war, Ukrainian soldiers narrowly escape capture. A determined advance prevented the worst.

Prohres – In the eastern Ukrainian conflict zone, hundreds of soldiers recently had to choose between imprisonment and death. Only the decisive action of the defenders against the Russian invaders prevented the worst. However, the situation in the affected region remains extremely threatening from the Ukrainian perspective, as n-tv reported.

In the Ukraine war, Russian troops surround enemy units in a key region

According to reports, two Ukrainian brigades managed to escape from the siege by Vladimir Putin’s troops. This incident occurred near the village of Prohres, northwest of Avdiivkaa region considered strategically important in the Ukraine war. Russian troops had advanced rapidly westward and surrounded the Ukrainian battalions. These developments in the Ukraine war are confirmed by Deepstate, an analysis channel close to the Ukrainian military.

Heavy fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Libkos/AP/dpa

Loud Deep State and the online newspaper The new Voice of Ukraine Prohres was captured by the Russians on July 21. The soldiers even managed to temporarily almost completely encircle the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Both this brigade and the 47th Mechanized Brigade managed to break free from the Russian siege, although Deep State described the latter’s withdrawal as “chaotic”.

Soldiers escape captivity in Ukraine war: No order to break out

Although the breakout was successful, Deepstate describes the liberation of the soldiers as a “nerve-wracking and difficult operation.” It emphasizes that in the Ukraine war there was no order from the brigade leadership to fight their way through. The soldiers acted on their own initiative to escape the siege. However, coordinated actions of artillery, aerial reconnaissance and neighboring forces under the direction of local officers helped the fighters to successfully escape. So far, no statements have been released by either Ukrainian unit.

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is a principle of his army never to fight to the last man. “It is very important for us to save the lives of our soldiers,” Syrskyi told the Guardian: “We do not defend ruins to the death.” (chnnn)