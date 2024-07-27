Olympia 2024 News from today: Zeidler starts confidently | FAZ

His appearance as German flag bearer gives Basketball star Dennis Schröder Boost for the Mission Olympic Medal“It was amazing. What a feeling, with so many eyes on you,” said the 30-year-old after the opening ceremony in Paris. He saw a lot of German flags and the fans showed a lot of love. Now it’s “go time.”

The German basketball players will meet today (1.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Olympics, on ARD and on Eurosport) in their first Group match in Lille against JapanThe world champions go into the game as clear favorites. Schröder and his teammates traveled back to Lille on Friday evening from Paris, a two-and-a-half-hour drive south. “It was definitely worth it”said the playmaker.

The Braunschweig native had together with Judo World Champion Anna-Maria Wagner carried the German flag. “It was a great experience. It was nice that it was accessible to so many people and you could see people from the right and left. It was a great atmosphere,” said Wagner.

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony did not take place in a stadium. Instead, the representatives of the teams were divided into 85 boats and sailed along a six-kilometer stretch of the Seine to the Eiffel Tower. (dpa)