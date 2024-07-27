There official description of the series reads: “Released in 2005 by SEGA, the “Yakuza” game series was positioned as a fun game for adults, which was met with great success by its target audience. The series depicts the lives of fierce yet passionate gangsters and people living in a massive entertainment district, Kamurochō, a fictional neighborhood modeled after the violent Kabukichō district of Shinjuku, which serves as the game’s backdrop. Like a Dragon: Yakuza showcases modern Japan and the dramatic backstories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that past games have failed to explore.”

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer from the TV series Like a Dragon: Yakuza based on the first video game of the homonymous saga. We remind you that the release date is October 24th: on that day the first three episodes will be available, followed by the next three for a total of six on November 1st.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Trailer, Prime Video’s TV Series

The trailer for the Prime Video work shows us a few scenes and is built around Kiryu’s tattoo. The character is known as the Dragon of Dojima and on his back he has a classic oriental-style dragon. We can also see some fighting scenes, as well as glimpses of parties, money and illicit business: everything we expect from a TV series inspired by the video games Like a Dragon/Yakuza.

In a video interview published by SEGAthe director and executive producer of RGG Studio – Masayoshi Yokoyama – had his say on the TV series. In addition to general compliments towards what has been achieved, the creative confirms that the versions of Kiryu and Nishiki (the main characters) in the TV series will be different from those in the video games.

Furthermore, it suggests that there will be new characters not present in the video game and specifically talks about a female character whose “presence and acting are on another level”.

The Like a Dragon saga is now an international success, but did you know that Sega rejected the first proposals for the game because they didn’t consider them effective?