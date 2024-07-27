Altar 1, Logitech G515 TKL and Iqunix Magi65 Pro: three fascinating low profile keyboards reviewed

Low profile mechanical keyboards are a popular choice for anyone who prefers the short, snappy feel of a great laptop keyboard but wants something a little more capable, durable and customizable. While full-height mechanicals were the first to go mainstream, low-profile alternatives are becoming increasingly common, and there’s an exciting arms race resulting in some truly impressive designs.

Today we’re looking at three such keyboards: a refined gaming-focused board from industry giants Logitech, a fancy typists’ offering from Chinese boutique brand iQunix and a weird, stylish and unmistakenly early Apple keyboard from London one-man-brand Electronic Materials Office.

Despite being nominally part of the same category, these keyboards couldn’t be more different in terms of their intended use cases – and that has lead to fascinating differences in design. Here are reviews of the G515 Lightspeed TKL, Magi65 Pro and Altar 1.

Electronic Materials Office Altar 1 review



Image credit: Electronic Materials Office

To call the Altar 1 stylish, anachronistic or just odd would be an understatement. The first Electronic Materials Office keyboard is also the first I’ve seen to use low profile keys that are also at different heights.

Most of the keys you’ll type on are flat, but the function keys and modifiers are pushed upwards to make them taller, while the numerals and arrow keys are scooped out to make them shorter. It’s a deeply odd arrangement, but to the designer’s credit it means that you can instantly tell where you are on the keyboard – and centering to the home row is easy thanks to extremely prominent tabs on the F and J keys. Kailh Choc Low Profile v1 Red linear switches provide snappy response, although I might have preferred a more tactile or clicky alternative as an option.

The rest of this 75 percent keyboard is no less unusual. Rather than a horizontal roller or a relatively low-profile knob for volume control, you get an extra-tall rotary encoder with a red tip in the upper right – the only splash of color on the keyboard and the only thing preventing you from sliding this into a backpack. (You do get a reusable recycled cardboard case if you do feel the need to use the Altar 1 on the go.)

USB-C connectivity is included but feels like an afterthought, with a constantly flashing Caps key when your keyboard is connected, with two Bluetooth connections accessible via a switch on the side of the board. There are dedicated pairing and power buttons, but no way to switch from the default Mac-friendly bindings to Windows equivalents. There’s also no way to quickly swap the Function and Control keys, which for my money are the wrong way around (as Fn is in the prized lower left corner), but perhaps Apple fans would disagree.









Even after using it for a couple of weeks, I can’t get over the radical keycaps used in the Altar 1. | Image credit: Digital Foundry

It’s clear that the entire endeavor is a love letter to old Mac computers, with familiar fonts used across the entire keyboard and the (equally stunning) Electronic Materials Office website. As you’d expect from anyone putting themselves into the Apple echelon, build quality is superb, with a Macbook-style aluminum unibody design, and the keyboard is sure to attract attention placed on a desktop or in a coffee shop.

Inside, a (reportedly sex-toy-sourced) microcontroller delivers perfectly adequate performance for gaming or typing at 1000Hz. I played through most of Armored Core 6 with the keyboard and had no issues after I adjusted to the new Ctrl key placement – thankfully, boosting in AC6 is less common than crouching with the Ctrl key in FPS titles.

What strikes me about the Altar 1 is that it is 100 percent designed for a very specific target audience, and it doesn’t have any illusions about mass-market appeal. I’m sure features like Windows bindings will eventually come and that appeal will broaden, but for now this is a testament to the sheer force of will possessed by its designer to make what they want.

A fully Sold out pre-order suggests that there are quite a few people that share that vision, even at a steep £349/$349/€399 asking price. I’ve got to respect the commitment from EMO to not only dream up such a keyboard but go on to fully realize it.

iQunix Magi65 Pro review



Image credit: iQunix

The $139 iQunix Magi65 Pro is the first keyboard that we’ve looked at from this Shenzhen-based boutique, but it makes a