It seems that the former knight is back on the program: the preview

Over the last few hours a sensational indiscretion has emerged on Men and women. In fact, according to what is circulating on the web, it seems that Diego Tavani, former protagonist of Maria De Filippi's program, returned to the program to find love again. Let's discover together all the details of this preview that is causing a lot of chatter on the web.

All those who follow Men and women they cannot fail to remember Diego Tavani, former protagonist of the men's parterre. We remember that the former knight left the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi with Aneta Bucthova. Unfortunately, however, the story with the former lady failed and Diego decided to return to the program to find love again.

At the moment it is a preview that has captured the attention of all the faithful viewers of the program. Many, in fact, do not exclude that the former knight returns to court Ida Platano. There are many who commented on Ida's throne after the elimination of Mario. Among the many written words we can read:

After Riccardo, Ida had a row of losers: Alessandro doesn't even know how to speak, Mario is a manipulator, Sergio is a fake, this slimy guy, the next one? But damn, she's not even a teenager who doesn't understand who she's dealing with.

Or:

The first outside and all these kisses. Is it okay here though? And Mario has to keep quiet while she puts on a show based on reports and words without proof?

It's still:

My goodness, these suitors are all in trouble! Mario the manipulator, Pierpaolo the rattuse, Sergio the very fake! And what a mess!

There are many who think that the return of Diego represents an opportunity for the knight to woo Ida. At the moment these are only rumors which have not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out what will happen between the two exes protagonists of one of the most loved programs of all time.