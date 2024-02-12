His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs, and the families of the martyrs at the Presidential Office today (Monday) offered their condolences to the family of the nation’s martyr and the duty undersecretary, First Mohammed Al Shamsi, who rose to the side of his Lord as a martyr in the sisterly Republic of Somalia..

During his visit to the funeral council in the city of Al Ain, His Highness expressed his deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr, and prayed to God Almighty to forgive him, to cover him with His vast mercy, to gather him with the prophets, the friends, and the martyrs, and to inspire his family with patience and solace..

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged cordial conversations with the family of the martyr and praised the heroism and sacrifices of the people of the Emirates in all fields of honour, pride and heroism, stressing that the nation’s martyrs will remain immortal in our consciences and present in our hearts. We draw from them all meanings of sacrifice, sincerity and heroism..