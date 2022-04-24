Activision warns us that from April 27 a new multiplayer map will be available for your more recent First Person Shooter, Call of Duty: Vanguardcalled mayhem. This is part of the Season 3 which will begin on the date mentioned above.

In itself it is not a very big map, but the one that is more compact allows constant confrontations between the players. But this battle scenario stands out for something very special.

What happens is that mayhem It has one of the smallest spaces in the franchise. There are gigantic proportions; players can literally set foot in a small-scale replica of a bustling metropolis.

It is almost half the height of most of the central buildings. But in addition to the scale, it stands out for remembering a film set from the 50s of the last century. It even has a UFO and even a volcano!

Something that is also in mayhem from Call of Duty: Vanguard It’s a monster suit ready for action. The fighting on this map in and around the central part of the city.

One of the routes passes out of the aforementioned set on a path to the north and there is an ocean path that can be traversed to the south. Due to how small this combat area is it is easy to run into an operator. But there is a lot to cover.

What else is new besides Mayhem in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

addition to the map mayhem in Call of Duty: Vanguardwith the Season 3 Two pieces of weaponry ideal for this place arrive from the game.

Those who buy the battle pass will get the operator Matthew Hernandez (and two legendary skins), plus a 45-minute dual weapon EXP token.

Combining the above, we get One Shot Monsterwith M1916 main gun and the ZP custom cannon as a key accessory.

Although the aforementioned leather rear grip, custom buttstock are also added. ZP M502 and type of subsonic ammunition.

Another novelty is the monster slayerwhose main weapon is the Nikita AVT and as accessories the barrel Empress 613MM and mouth of the recoil amplifier.

To the above is added the folding stock Kovalevskaya and sleight of hand competition. In landgamer you can know more about this game Activision and this company.