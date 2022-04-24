El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- Desperate because As the days go by, the water is less with which they count to solve the needs of the house and personal hygiene, neighbors of ChinobampoEl Fuerte, raised their voices to make public the martyrdom they experience for the drought.

Marcia Azucena Torres, a resident of that settlement, belonging to the municipality of El Fuerte, commented that a well was built many years ago, which is what currently supplies the community; however, she said that this infrastructure is drying up and there is less and less water that they can take out.

Need

He also commented that sometimes they are supplied with water through pipes, but it is also insufficient, especially in this season when the heat is already stronger, they even have to buy it, but that disrupts the economy of their families, They also do not have a stable source of employment, since they are dedicated to the field.

“Many years ago they dug a well, but it is already drying up. There are some guys who help us get it out and we pay them, but it doesn’t supply, besides it’s a lot of money, they also supply us with pipes, but the solution is not pipes. The governor is a great manager, a very respectful person, a hard worker, and we want him to respond to Chinobampo. We have the great need, and we want it for home use. There is no water in homes, what we are requesting is a deep well.”

Application. The neighbors took advantage of the governor’s presence to make the request. Photo: Jorge Cota/ Debate

Commitment

This petition was presented to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself upon his arrival in the community on Friday. There he promised to provide a solution as soon as possible to this problem that afflicts the community.