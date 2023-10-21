To celebrate and promote the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5, Sony screened one last night promotional spot on the gigantic Sphere in Las Vegasan innovative entertainment arena characterized by a spherical dome made up of LED screens on which videos of various kinds can be projected, including, indeed, commercials.

Sony spares no expense when it comes to promoting the PlayStation ecosystem and likes to do things big. Still remaining on the theme of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, yesterday we talked on our pages about the suspended truck supported by cobwebs that appeared in Sydney, while you will surely remember the giant PS5s that appeared at the beginning of the year in the major cities of the world, including Rome, or, again, the statue of Aloy in Florence to celebrate the launch of Horizon Forbidden West.