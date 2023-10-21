Trial debuts of a new model in the court, which allows a time interval between oral arguments and ministers’ votes

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) began judging on Wednesday (Oct 18, 2023) whether the regime of mandatory separation of assets in the marriage of people over 70 years of age and the application of this rule to stable unions is constitutional. The rapporteur is Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Court.

The Extraordinary Appeal with Appeal, number 1309642, was added to the agenda for the presentation of oral arguments by the parties involved and third parties admitted to the process for manifestation. In other words, the trial has not yet been concluded.

Understand the case

The original action concerns an inventory in which the property regime to be applied to a stable union initiated when one of the spouses was over 70 years old is discussed. The first instance court considered the general regime of partial community of property applicable and recognized the partner’s right to participate in the hereditary succession with the deceased’s children, applying the thesis established by the Supreme Court that the distinction between succession regimes between spouses and partners is unconstitutional. (RE 646721).

The judge declared, for the specific case, the unconstitutionality of article 1,641, item II, of the Civil Code, which establishes that the property separation regime must be applied to marriages and stable unions of people over 70 years of age, under the argument that that the prediction violates the principles of human dignity and equality. According to the decision, a person aged 70 or over is fully capable of carrying out all acts of civil life and freely disposing of their assets.

However, the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) reformed the decision, applying the separation of assets regime to stable unions, in accordance with article 1,641. For the TJ, the intention of the law is to protect elderly people and their necessary heirs from marriages carried out for economic and patrimonial interests.

In the STF, the partner wants the unconstitutionality of the Civil Code provision to be recognized and the general regime of partial community of property to be applied to her stable union.

Social impact

When speaking about the general repercussion of the topic, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso cited the relevance of the matter. From a social point of view, the definition of the property regime has direct impacts on the organization of life in Brazilian society. From a legal perspective, it is related to the interpretation and scope of constitutional norms that ensure special protection for elderly people. And, from an economic perspective, the thesis to be established will directly affect the patrimonial and inheritance regimes of those over 70 years of age.

With information from Federal Court of Justice