Back to the gossip headlines Marica Pellegrinelli, the ex-girlfriend of Eros Ramazzotti. The model shared a post in which she accuses journalists of having manipulated the interview given to 'Grazia'. In the interview she talked about her ex, also mentioning her economic difficulties received from the much loved singer in Italy and abroad.

The model, in fact, complained about the excessive emphasis given to the part of her interview in which she talks about debts of Eros Ramazzotti. The ex-husband experienced moments of great success and abundance (including economic) as well as moments of difficulty. Many magazines have reported his statements on the singer, highlighting how he is a public figure, an Italian music star like Ramazzotti, has experienced complicated moments of public interest. These are statements that, in one way or another, make news, even if they are not new (but only to those who have read the singer's autobiography).

Pellegrinelli, however, criticizes those who he believes have exploited the issue, because they tried to use his words as an uncomfortable revelation. On Instagram, moreover, this anecdote emerges from the interview done by the magazine 'Grazia', compared to the long conversation with the journalist. The vast majority of the Italian press reported the entire interview anyway, but Pellegrinelli insists on the contrary.

In a post on Instagram, Pellegrinelli claims to have done one direct load of arguments very different, including those linked to his past with Ramazzotti. The model pointed out that her ex-husband's financial details in 2009 were not positive, but she reiterates that this is certainly nothing new to her. Ramazzotti himself, as mentioned before you, has mentioned it several times in his autobiography. Marica Pellegrinelli states about her revelations, defending her fairness towards her ex-husband:

I do a 40 minute Instagram Live where we touch on topics of love and where I also touch on my past. It wasn't the main topic, on the contrary, I talk about the good and the relationship maintained with my ex-husband, the father of our children. Few people see this live broadcast, unfortunately even the 'journalists' who get the scoop. I respond to some of the journalist's provocations within seconds with the truth. Especially, that my ex-husband's financial situation in 2009 was not happy, he had a lot of debts, I was only 21 years old. […] I also say that when we separated, after 10 years, he was in his best financial situation in the last 30 years and that I did not demand any maintenance or severance pay as his wife. All true, always responding to provocations, for the simple fact that 'he who is silent agrees.

The model accuses the press of having focused attention only on her statements regarding Ramazzotti's debts. Pellegrinelli accuses the presence of too many negative statements towards him and asks the reason for this emphasis.