In the new trailer of Borderlands, fans are thrown into a vibrant and chaotic world, promising an epic viewing experience. The nearly three-minute clip offers a breathtaking look at the apocalyptic scenarios, eccentric characters and adrenaline-pumping shootouts that define the brand.

The energetic soundtrack accompanies the frenetic pace of the trailer, introducing new and iconic characters, each with an arsenal of unique weapons and distinctive fighting styles. The breathtaking aesthetic transports viewers into what appears to be a true 1:1 transposition from video game to film, on a journey through post-apocalyptic worlds, mysterious swamps and futuristic cities, promising a variety of explosive environments!

Fans of the Borderlands series can expect a gripping storyline, filled with witty dialogue and epic moments with an exceptional cast, including: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Below is the synopsis of the film:

Lilith (Blanchett), a notorious bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is find Atlas' missing daughter (Ramírez), the most powerful SOB in the universe. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits: Roland (Hart), a mission-savvy mercenary; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a ferocious pre-teen wrecker; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's muscular protector; Tannis (Curtis), the wacky scientist who has seen it all; And Claptrap (Black), a crafty robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe may be in their hands, but they will fight for something more: for each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.