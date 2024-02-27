Mara Venier said she was hit hard by the hatred she received. There was no shortage of criticism immediately after the comments were opened.

Mara Venier has not stopped offering its apologies to its audience for the events that occurred in the episode of Sunday In after the Sanremo Festival. You will remember them accusations of “censorship” after the interventions of Ghali and Dargen D'Amico, the reading of the statement of “solidarity with the people of Israel” by CEO Sergio. It seems that the presenter has rehabilitated her comments on Instagram, and it wasn't long before she received a lot of criticism again.

The presenter “courageously” decided, as a responsible public figure, to reopen the comments section on his Instagram page. Exposing yourself in the media means being visible for better or for worse. Mara Venier, therefore, immediately addressed it conflicting opinions regarding what happened in the episode of the Sanremo Festival special.

Despite the barbs received from his numerous followers, Mara Venier reacted promptly, apologizing for her behavior which was the subject of much criticism. Her alignment with the CEO and the reading of the press release, which many considered out of place and “to be rejected live”, disappointed many fans.

It only took a few minutes, and one of the users mentioned reading the pro-Israel statement signed by the Rai CEO. A accusatory comment it read:

Dear Mara, let's not forget the shameful statement. You reactivated the comments, but the opinion of you doesn't change, and I would be very ashamed if I were you. Seventy years of being a person and still having to put up with certain things.” The user underlined the presenter's serious mistake in not distancing herself from the statement, to which Venier promptly responded by stating: “You can make mistakes… I'm human… and you can apologize. Peace.

Mara Venier has not stopped receiving complaints and criticism for her conduct while reading the pro-Israel statement on the Ariston stage. After stating that the words of the statement were shared by everyone, the presenter also received criticism from Rai employees and faced a strong negative reaction on social media.

Furthermore, Mara Venier stated that she was hit hard by thehate received in the next days. There was no shortage of messages of support, with Fiorello and Fabio Fazio underlining the complexity of the situations that needed to be addressed live on television.