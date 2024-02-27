Sweden | DN: Hungary is delaying Sweden's NATO membership in the last meters

Hungary voted for Sweden's NATO membership as the last member of the military alliance.

in Sweden there was already a sigh of relief when the Hungarian Parliament accepted Sweden's NATO membership on Monday.

Now, however, Hungary is once again delaying Sweden's NATO membership, reports a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

According to Dagens Nyheter, Sweden's NATO membership will not take place as expected this week, as the parliament's decision on Sweden's NATO membership has not been signed in Hungary.

Either the President of Hungary or the Speaker of the Parliament who temporarily performs the functions and powers of the President must sign the Parliament's motion.

According to DN's sources, it may take until March 5 to sign the parliament's decision. The reason is that the new president Tamás Sulyok took office only then.

After that, Hungary still has to deliver its letter of acceptance to the United States, which is the depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty, i.e. the founding treaty of NATO.

Only after the approvals of all member states have been delivered to Washington, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presents Sweden with an official invitation to join the union.

Hungary voted for Sweden's NATO membership as the last member of the military alliance.

The news is updated.