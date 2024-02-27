Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | DN: Hungary is delaying Sweden's NATO membership in the last meters

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | DN: Hungary is delaying Sweden's NATO membership in the last meters

Hungary voted for Sweden's NATO membership as the last member of the military alliance.

in Sweden there was already a sigh of relief when the Hungarian Parliament accepted Sweden's NATO membership on Monday.

Now, however, Hungary is once again delaying Sweden's NATO membership, reports a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

According to Dagens Nyheter, Sweden's NATO membership will not take place as expected this week, as the parliament's decision on Sweden's NATO membership has not been signed in Hungary.

Either the President of Hungary or the Speaker of the Parliament who temporarily performs the functions and powers of the President must sign the Parliament's motion.

According to DN's sources, it may take until March 5 to sign the parliament's decision. The reason is that the new president Tamás Sulyok took office only then.

After that, Hungary still has to deliver its letter of acceptance to the United States, which is the depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty, i.e. the founding treaty of NATO.

See also  Home care | Home care alarms did not work in Päijät-Hämee, the problem has been fixed

Only after the approvals of all member states have been delivered to Washington, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presents Sweden with an official invitation to join the union.

Hungary voted for Sweden's NATO membership as the last member of the military alliance.

The news is updated.

#Sweden #Hungary #delaying #Sweden39s #NATO #membership #meters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Integrated Transport” unifies the fares of public transport buses in Abu Dhabi

“Integrated Transport” unifies the fares of public transport buses in Abu Dhabi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result