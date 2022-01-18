On January 16, little Gioele would have turned 6 years old: the gesture of his father Daniele Mondello published on his Facebook profile

On January 16th, little Gioele would have turned 6 years old. His dad, Daniele Mondello, posted a message on his social profile, touching the hearts of the many people who follow and support him since the day of the Caronia tragedy.

After a tunnel accident, Viviana Parisi and the little one Gioele Mondello they disappeared in the countryside.

After days of searching, the DJ’s body was found at the feet of a trellis, while the remains of the child were found after additional days near a bush. A long way from his mom’s position.

Daniele has lost his wife and son and since that day he has not resigned himself. After thefiling of the case as a murder-suicide by the investigating judge, the man continues to ask truth and justice.

He is convinced that someone killed his family and that his wife Viviana Parisi would not have never hurt to their child, because she loved him more than herself.

The message of Daniele Mondello

Daniele Mondello has published a touching video on Facebook and accompanied it with a long post:

Today, January 16, for many is a day like any other, but for me it is a date that has meant so much joy and now so much sadness. I still remember that January 16th, when you came into the world. My little one that day my life and that of my mother changed. It’s been 6 years since your birth, but also two years since your loss … now the clock of my life has stopped at that moment when you and your mother have disappeared. It is already the second year that I have to live this day, in which I should celebrate my son’s birthday, with enormous sadness. Year after year it is a continuous stab that destroys me, but your memory somehow manages to reassure me because I can’t stop thinking about when you told me that I am your superhero.

With a heart full of sadness for your loss, but full of love that manages to keep alive with your memory, I wish you happy birthday. I would like to dedicate this song to you that I composed for you and which I will call “Angelo Biondo”. I love you my son ❤️.

The same dad has destroyed today composed the song accompanying the sweet movie. “Blond angel”, dedicated to her baby who flew to heaven too soon.