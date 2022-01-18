Russia seeks to build good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, January 18, by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, during a round table on the study of the history of Ukraine.

“Modern Russia has done a lot for Ukraine to become an independent state. And we, of course, are most interested in good neighborliness with it, in such close, intensive and mutually beneficial relations as possible between two parts of one people, ”said Naryshkin.

On January 16, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia does not show military escalation against Ukraine. These are US claims that have not provided evidence for the allegations, he pointed out.

Earlier, on January 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had never threatened the Ukrainian people, unlike the President of this country, Vladimir Zelensky and his associates. At the same time, he recalled the words of the Ukrainian leader, who “demanded the Russians to get out of Ukraine.” This is a direct threat that the West should pay attention to, Lavrov stressed.

As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted in December, Kiev is ready to make concessions in relations with Russia only if Moscow also agrees. At the same time, he stressed that Kiev would not yield on issues of fundamental importance for the development of the state, in particular on European and Euro-Atlantic integration.