Lewis Hamiltonseven-time F1 World Champion, is a new driver of the Scuderia Ferrari from 2025taking the place vacated by Carlos Sainz. The negotiation in Italy was anticipated by Corriere della Sera and, as the hours passed, more and more confirmations arrived. There Mercedes also held an extraordinary meeting during which Toto Wolff announced Hamilton's departure to the team via Zoom.

At 8.00 pm Italian time on Thursday 1 February 2024 the official announcement arrived from Maranello: “Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will join the team from the 2025 season, with a multi-year contract.”

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is OFFICIALLY a Ferrari driver in Formula 1. The crucial difference compared to previous negotiations appears to have been a dinner with the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, along with numerous phone calls. The friendship formed with Fred Vasseur and above all an exit clause in Hamilton's contract, which takes into account his age (39 years), are now making the difference.

In 2025 Lewis Hamilton will be Charles Leclerc's teammate at Ferrari

Therefore, after the multi-year renewal of the contract Charles LeclercFerrari has now signed Lewis Hamilton, who he will replace from 2025 Carlos Sainz. After his farewell to the Rossa, the Spanish driver's future will probably be uncertain Audiwith possible commitments in rallies and in Formula 1 starting from 2026.

Hamilton like Schumacher?

Lewis Hamilton he is the most successful driver in history with 103 victories in 332 Grands Prix and 7 World Titlesmany like Michael Schumacher. In the past he was associated with Ferrari on at least three occasions, but the negotiations never materialised. Recent rumors of a possible move to Maranello have emerged despite the renewal of the contract with Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Hamilton, who has just turned 39, considers the possibility of joining Ferrari as the last call to fulfill his dream, especially in light of a technical situation that seems to offer him greater certainties in Maranello compared to Brackley. Dinner with the president John Elkann seems to have been a key moment in this sensational transition.

The role of Ferrari President John Elkann was decisive for Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari

Hamilton in Ferrari would bring not only quality, knowledge and prestige to the Maranello Scuderia, but also charisma and a status of superstar outside the world championship tracks. In fact, his presence would make a significant contribution to the relaunch of Ferrari's fashion project, considering his frequent involvement on the catwalks and in the international jet set.

Hamilton in Ferrari, official press release from Mercedes

In addition to the Ferrari press release, the official one has also arrived Mercedes: “The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last August and this season will therefore be his last drive for the Silver Arrows. The news brings to an end what is currently a 17-year F1 relationship with Mercedes-Benz and an 11-year partnership with the factory team.”

He also expressed himself Toto WolffTeam Principal and CEO: “In terms of a team-driver partnership, our relationship with Lewis became the most successful the sport has ever seen, and it's something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history. However, we knew that our partnership would come to an end naturally sooner or later, and that day has come. We accept Lewis' decision to seek a new challenge and our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate. But for now, we still have a season to go and we are focused on racing to deliver a strong 2024.”.

Hamilton leaves Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season

Lewis Hamiltona new Ferrari driver, after the official move to Ferrari, greeted his former team like this: I have spent 11 wonderful years with this team and I am so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13. It's a place I grew up in, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. But the time has come for me to take this step and I am excited to take on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Totò for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish strong together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance possible this season and making my final year with the Silver Arrows one to remember.”.

