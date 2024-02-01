New York is very popular all over the worldas it is well known for its imposing buildings, cultural offerings and of course, for being a very cold city during winterfor which a young Latino told his best methods to survive the low temperatures during his stay in the Big Apple. This is what his followers thought about it.

The Argentine tiktoker, whose social username is @b1tchigotb1tches, published a video that soon went viral, as in it he explains what in his experience is the best to cope with the temperatures of New Yorkbecause that day I was walking through the streets with -7 degrees Celsius.

The young TikToker's viral tips to survive the cold of New York



The young man advised his followers to get heat packs for their hands.s, which he assured help prevent the extremities from freezing. He also says that you have to wear seven or eight layers of clothing and bring thermal clothing, during the recording he showed the layers and layers that he wore of t-shirts, shirts, sweaters and jackets to endure the cold of New York.

Finally, he said that The third step to face the thermometers of the Big Apple is to enter warmer places at least every 30 minutes (it can be seen that he entered a supermarket) to rest for approximately five minutes and continue with the tour.

This video already has more than 179,000 likes and 1,000 comments, among which you can read conflicting opinions such as “me in Switzerland with -10°C I sometimes wore short sleeves” or “I could withstand -15 with three layers.”

The young tiktoker @b1tchigotb1tches He has more than 50,000 followers on the social network, which he takes advantage of to share his travel experiences around the world, as well as curious facts about the cities he visits.