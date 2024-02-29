No illusions

In winter the Ferrari he did not hide his firm desire to make progress compared to 2023, but he also did not want to delude the fans with bombastic declarations promising series victories. On the other hand the Red Bull last year he showed a level of competitiveness never seen in Formula 1, winning an impressive 21 GPs out of 22 and to think that in just two months he has upset the balance of power is objectively utopian.

Leclerc sees a dominant Red Bull

In interviews with journalists on Wednesday in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc he spoke very honestly, drawing up his personal ranking of the forces in the field: “For me the only certain thing is that Red Bull is still ahead, and clearly so. I know I sound like a broken record because I keep saying the same thing over and over again. Behind Red Bull everything is possible. Ultimately, for me this is the central theme after the tests: where are we? How competitive are we? I honestly can't say. For example, we did a complete race simulation, while Red Bull only did a partial one. This means that we have not yet seen their real speed”.