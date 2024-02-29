The production plans for the BMW Concept Touring Coupé have been revealed.

it was one of the highlights of last year's Villa d'Este event: the BMW Concept Touring Coupé. This car seemed to be directly in line with the BMW Z3 Coupé and BMW Z4 Coupé. Special two-seater sports cars with a little luggage space for a weekend away.

Classic-looking sports coupes with a six-cylinder in-line engine and rear-wheel drive. It doesn't get any better than that. The concept version looked extremely production-ready:

The finish, quality and design seemed ready for series production. That's why most rumors were about the production chances for the car. Because everyone wanted this car.

Production plans BMW Concept Touring Coupé

Then the key question now is: will it come or won't it come? The production plans of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé are known and the news is not too good for the petrosexual. The Z4 Coupé is coming NOT. That confirms BMW Blog. The model will not go into regular production, but a limited edition also seems likely. The BMW designers and technicians were in favor, but the BMW managers voted against.

That seems strange, because the BMW Concept Touring Coupé was completely finished and made its debut at Villa d'Este. You wouldn't do that if you have zero plans, you might think. However, it was simply an exercise by the designer. He was given permission to create one concept, but BMW will not put the model into production.

And a very small production run then?

For a brief moment it was thought to make a small edition of about 50 pieces. Indeed, exactly what BMW doesn't have with the modern iteration of the BMW 3.0 CSL. We were hopeful for a while, because BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk told Carbuzz that they could consider a small production run if the reactions were positive.

As far as we are concerned, the reactions were very positive. A small production run is the same Carbuzz very unlikely. They are just working on the 3.0 CSL. BMW does not have the status that Porsche or Ferrari have, so customers are lining up for extremely expensive and extremely rare models from the Munich brand.

There is another reason – we think – why it will still be very difficult. No matter how successful the Z4 Concept Coupe is, the car must of course be developed, tested and homologated. It takes time. This generation Z4 (G29 for intimates) has been around since 2018 and the facelift was a fact in 2022. So that could be very tight.

So if Niels van Roij has nothing to do for a while: isn't this a fun project? After all, Van Roij did make the three-door Range Rover, that Land Rover did not dare to build.

