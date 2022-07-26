To drive on the streets of Rome it is not a matter for the faint of heart or at least not a practice to be taken lightly. Guia Scognamiglio, the young Roman actress who accompanied her in a Fiat Panda James May on the streets of the capital. The well-known British journalist has in fact had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the city car of the Italian brand, tackling the chaotic streets of the Eternal City with the decisive air of someone who has experience to sell.

“Our opinion at home in Great Britain is that driving in Rome is madness. He is very furious, there are thousands of old 500s around ” May told at the beginning of the clip from one of the episodes of the new series available on Prime Video entitled James May – Our Man in Italy. The video shows how the TV presenter, known for having been among the faces of Top Gear (alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond until 2015) completely changes his attitude after becoming familiar with the Fiat Panda: once the actress at his side he has given up the wheel, May takes on an increasingly decisive driving style, so much so as to scare Scognamiglio who is increasingly worried but also amused by the ease with which the British journalist deals with the traffic of Rome. In the end, the driving experience on the streets of the capital also becomes an opportunity to learn the famous Italian language of gestures, with the actress indicating to May the most appropriate ones to use in different situations.