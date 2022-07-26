“Businesses and service workers cannot pay the cost of the crisis alone”

“We urgently ask for the introduction of a rule in the next DL Aiuti which provides for the obligation to revise prices in the services and supplies sector also for existing contracts”. The request from Italian Cooperative Services Alliance (Legacoop Production and Services, Confcooperative Jobs and Services, Agci Servizi), Confindustria Servizi HCFS (ANIP, ANIR, ANID, UNIferr and ASSOSISTEMA), Confapi Unionservizi which denounce how the services and supplies sector, which is worth about 180 billion and employs millions of people, has been at the mercy of the uncontrolled increase in the costs of energy and raw materials for about a year.

At risk the blocking of essential services for citizens, such as those for the safety and hygiene of environments and communities, schools, health centers, barracks or public administration offices (environmental services, cleaning, sanitation, disinfestation, collective catering and for the supply and management of energy networks). The associations representing the world of services express strong concern about the scenario that opens with the early end of the Draghi government.

The agenda of priorities requires a stability which, as things stand, appears difficult to guarantee. The energy crisis, the increase in the cost of raw materials and the generalized expensive prices in procurement, the water emergency, a pandemic that still worries: these are just some of the issues that occupy the sector. Without forgetting the major issues related to social dialogue, the renewal of contracts and the fight against poverty. Great concern for the fate of the NRP, which, while not providing for specific measures for labor intensive services, affects all sectors that make use of our services.

“The companies we represent – underline the associations – are compensating with their own resources for a paradoxical situation: having contracts in place with the PA, with expected costs that are continually changed upwards without any kind of recognition or renegotiation by the public contractor. A very serious situation, which is damaging the companies already particularly affected by the pandemic period. Immediate action is needed to adopt measures for the public works sector also for the service sector ”.

“As is the case for public works sites, also for services a price review system must be adopted. The paradox, for example, is that if the cost of cement increases, it is rightly recognized by the client, if the cost of vegetables for meals in hospitals increases, this is not recognized! Businesses and service workers cannot be asked to pay the price of the crisis in solitude “.

