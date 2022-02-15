In a period characterized by the presentations of the single-seaters of the various teams, now ready to enter the world 2022 scene, one of the most discussed topics in the Circus is still linked to controversial final in Abu Dhabi. A race, decisive for the assignment of the world title, which divided public opinion among those who did not accept the outcome of the event, and among those who, on the other hand, assessed the episodes as good for F1 and for his show internationally.

One driver is particularly convinced of this latter aspect who, among other things, orbits in the Mercedes world as the third driver of the reigning world champion team: Nico Hülkenberg. The German – who also occupies the same position in Aston Martin – believes that the decisions taken by the Race Direction in that event, however questionable they may be, have only increased the level of popularity of the Circus: “In the end, it was a choice that simply cannot be changed in retrospect, and this also happens in other sports, such as football. – he explained in his own column on Linkedin – regardless of everything, what definitely stays in your mind is the huge global media presencein addition to the figure of Max Verstappen, who was obviously the great winner ”. In conclusion, the 34-year-old finally felt that Yas Marina’s ending was even more discussed due to the work done by F1 in recent years to make this category more spectacular, such as the creation of the Netflix docu-series. Drive to Survive: “What I think – he added – is that the Circus is well on its way to being sexy again“.