Time passes for everyone. For my aunt, my mother-in-law, my partner and also for the great footballers. But there is something very complicated about them… And it’s time to say goodbye to what -even in bad times- made him enjoy: professional sports.
Next, we review 6 stars who will surely exceed 40 years before putting the end of their respective careers:
Unlike the rest of the footballers that we will mention, Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself -currently AC Milan striker- has already fulfilled 40 years and is going to overcome them soon.
Thanks to his winning mentality and physical strength, he still does not think about leaving the green grass. And more, considering that when he enters he is encouraged to wet.
Like any goalkeeper, the physique is maintained more by the lower physical wear they wear. Therefore, Bayern Munich’s No. 1 – we are talking about the German Neuer – will almost be forced to overcome the barrier if he continues at the level that characterizes him. Today: 35 years.
The striker and current captain of Real Madrid, with 34 years, it seems to be like wine; the older, the better. Today he is in the mouth of the world for his last seasons, where he saw himself as a much more complete footballer.
It will only not exceed 40 years in activity, if it is exhausted from the mistreatment / friction of the Spanish defenders.
The fleawith 34 years, begins to deliver his last cartridges on the field at PSG. In the same way, he manages -with humility- to adapt his abilities to the experience, which is already beginning to hinder some of his flashes, in order to stay on an alien level.
If he continues like this, being honest with his actuality, and exploiting the combination of head and technical riches, he will do what he wants for as long as he wants.
Now yes, let’s not think about how the Planet will be when I leave the boots hanging.
When you see football in a simple way and you also have the talent and intelligence to apply it, you can take the stick and continue with the ball until you drop.
That happens to Luka Modric, currently in the Real Madrid, who has a map of the field in his mind and a rarely seen ability to take care of the element. today has 36 years and they go…
The Bug He remains in force at Manchester United, both physically and football-wise. Therefore, despite being 37 years old, he still does not think about retirement. Will he return to Madrid and hang the booties?
