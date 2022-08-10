A new sports sedan from the Chinese manufacturer with thermal engine is on the way. The engines should have 183 to 254 hp

Corrado Canali – Milan

MG is launching a new family of electric vehicles based on a modular platform developed internally: the first model planned is the MG4 which will also arrive in Europe in the autumn at prices from 30,000 euros. The brand, however, does not seem to have given up on internal combustion engines. In fact, the elegant MG 7 sports sedan anticipated on social media will be presented on August 17 and will go on sale in China at the end of 2022 with the choice of 1,500 and 2,000 cc turbo engines.

MORE DETAILS AT THE LAUNCH – Early rumors, however, suggest that the 1,500cc engine could have 183hp, while the 2,000cc engine might have 254hp. More powerful versions with plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected to be added to the range in the course of 2023. The original MG 7 was the rebranded version of the Rover 75, launched by MG when it was MG Rover then acquired by Nanjing Automobile in 2005 and passed to Saic in 2007. See also With Cuadrado on the court, Milan and Juventus, a meager draw

the comparison – Chinese media suggest the MG7 measures 4,884mm long, 1,889mm wide and 1,447mm high. Which makes it 85mm shorter than the Audi A7, 104mm shorter than the Mercedes Cls and 188mm shorter than a BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé. Of course, the MG7 will be cheaper than the aforementioned models from European premium brands. There are no images of the interior for now, but the MG7 will have a digital dashboard and the MG4-type premium trim

only for china? – The MG7 will rank above the MG5 and MG6 sedans in the Chinese range. As is the case with most flagships powered by heat engines, the MG7 will most likely remain a model intended only for the Chinese market, since buyers of models with these characteristics in Europe and North America are much more interested in SUVs rather than to the flagship sedans.